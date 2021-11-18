If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

It's time Forza Horizon ditched supercars for everyday hatchbacks

Embrace ordinary
Ed Thorn avatar
Feature by Ed Thorn Senior Staff Writer
Published on
Forza Horizon 5's new cover art, featuring a Corvette sports car and a Ford Bronco against a summery background of beach and jungle.

Supercars are boring. That one on Forza Horizon 5’s front cover? Don’t care how fast it goes, mate. Oh, goes from 1 to 60 in 2.7 seconds does it? Yeah, well, that's how long it takes to prepare this knuckle sandwich. No, but seriously, they’re all the same to me: just wedges of carbon fibre with wheels. I’m sure the engineering is marvelous and the innovation groundbreaking. But let’s be honest, in videogames they’re virtually all the same.

My Forza Horizon 5 fantasy doesn’t involve Lamborghinis or Ferraris. In fact, it’s the complete opposite of opulence. Mexico’s roads are for me and my mundane companions. The Volvo Estate, the Ford Focus, the Honda Civic. The everyday vehicles that make up for their lack of speed with heaps of character. I just wish there were more to choose from.

Ed Thorn avatar

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

