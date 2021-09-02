Late-night café game Coffee Talk has a new episode on the way

Coffee Talk is the very definition of a chilled out game. It's a visual novel where you serve hot drinks in a late-night coffee shop to all sorts of fantasy-creature customers while listening to their dramas. It's relaxing and great, so it's wonderful news that developers Toge Productions have announced a sequel, Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly, which is set to release next year.

Like the first game, Coffee Talk Episode 2 will have you brewing drinks, creating fun latte art and listening to the thoughts and woes of characters. There'll be new ingredients, music and characters too.

I liked Coffee Talk because the drama is never on the player, you're just hanging out listening to everyone else. You do get involved a tiny bit, influencing customers' moods with the quality of your drinks, but even then it seems subtle.

"I had a nice time with it," Sin wrote in her Coffee Talk review. "It was a strange kind of nice, more than the sum of its narrative parts. Coffee Talk has a warm, cozy ambience. Its inoffensively jazzy soundtrack (I'm not saying 'lo-fi chill beats', you can all go to hell) and attractive art co-ordinate to produce a mood that's plain relaxing."

Yeah, I'm definitely up for more of that. Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly is scheduled to come out in 2022, and you can check out the Steam page right now.