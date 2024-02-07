Latest Palworld update stops Pals falling asleep forever while breeding

The latest major Palworld update is live, fixing a range of crash and save data bugs while also addressing a glitch which saw your much-abused indentured munsters falling into an eternal slumber when assigned to a Pal breeding farm. I continue to wonder how much of Palworld is deliberate satire.

The new patch - that's Steam update v0.1.4.1 and Xbox update v0.1.1.4, to be precise - also tackles problems with Lifmunk Effigies not actually giving you capture probability bonuses, and introduces some anti-cheating countermeasures.

The fix for Lifmunk Effigies not powering up your Pal Spheres will be good news to the fair number of players who are struggling to poach certain Palworld bosses. But the most welcome technical tweak here is probably the resolution of a crashing issue whereby the game would freeze up and corrupt your save file if your guild owns around 7000 Pals. The patch not only puts a stop to this, but also fixes any already-broken save files and Palworld server world data.

The patch is live now on Steam - Xbox and Game Pass players may have to wait a while, as per Pocketpair's previous comments about Valve and Microsoft's different certification procedures. Here are the full patch notes for you to chew on.

Major Fixes ・Fixed an issue where the game would always crash and save data would be corrupted when the total number of Pals captured by the guild reached approximately 7000. ・In the previous patch, save data that had already been in this state (for servers, the server's world data) remained in a broken state that made it impossible to load, but after applying this patch it will be resolved and will load properly. ・Fixed an issue where some weapons equipped by other players would disappear when a player used a grenade in multiplayer. ・Fixed an issue where, although the displayed capture probability increased when the capture power was strengthened with Lifmunk Effigies, the capture probability did not actually increase at all due to an internal processing bug. Base related ・Fixed an issue where if a Pal that was manually assigned to a breeding farm went to sleep, it would not wake up forever. ・Fixed an issue where no wood would drop when Pal at the base felled a tree. Others ・Implemented countermeasures against some cheats and exploits.

I note in closing that certain people are still asking Pocketpair to let them breed Pals with humans. Let's see them put that in a changelog.