If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

3

Leaked Call Of Duty images suggest 2024’s game might be set in the Gulf War

Plus some idea of what maps to expect from Modern Warfare 2
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
A bearded man in a hat raises his hand in greeting in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare

What may be leaked images of multiplayer maps from 2024’s Call Of Duty and this year's Modern Warfare 2 have emerged online over the weekend. The concept art was posted to Twitter by RealiityUK, an account that’s since been suspended, but not before they explained that the images were discovered in Warzone Mobile test files (thanks Eurogamer). The images shared by RealiityUK are still up on ResetEra if you want to have a nosy.

Watch on YouTube
What do you call a sequel to Modern Warfare?

RealiityUK alleged two of the images they posted were from 2024’s Call Of Duty game, being developed by Treyarch. Dubbed Stealth and Pillage, these images show a Lockheed F-117 Nighthawk plane and a bombed out palace that resembles something you’d expect from Saddam Hussein’s interior decorator. This could suggest the game will be set during the 1990-1991 Gulf War. If so, that could mean it’s a follow-up to 2020’s Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, set during the 1980s.

Art that could be from the upcoming Modern Warfare 2 remake shows an oilfield, a Grand Prix, and adds a bit of culture by including a museum. Other maps were listed by RealiityUK but didn’t have images, which were referred to as Esports Gym, Exhume, Fallout, Favela, Firing Range, Floating Bay, Killhouse, Lighthouse, Luxury, Mountain Town and Narcos. Although Infinity Ward recently clarified that Modern Warfare 2 content would make its way into Warzone 2.0 when they arrive later this year, remember that your progression won’t carry over.

Activision publish the Call Of Duty series, and they’re still mired in legal issues and reports alleging a discriminatory and harassing working environment. Microsoft also announced their intention to buy Activision Blizzard for $69 billion (£56 billion) in January of this year.

The next Call Of Duty is a remake of Modern Warfare 2, launching on Steam on October 28th for the hefty sum of £60/$70/€70. It’s a return to Valve’s storefront for the series, which had been exclusively available on Activision's own Battle.net in recent years.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch