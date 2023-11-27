Lenovo’s gigantic Legion R45w-30 ultrawide monitor is £100 off on Cyber Monday

Extra-large news for aspiring ultrawide enjoyers: the Lenovo Legion R45w-30, a titantic 45in, 31:9 gaming monitor, is £100 off in the Cyber Monday sales. With its 5120x1440 resolution, overclocked 170Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro support, that’s £699 for specs that can very easily set you back over a grand. And, unlike buying the combined labours and livelihoods of the entire RPS team, there’s no months-long bidding process for this curved screen – you can just order it off Currys.

Like most wraparound monitors, the Legion R45w-30 totes a VA panel, characterised by high contrast (up to 3000:1 here) and brightness (up to 500cd/m2). By making room for multiple USB 3.2 ports, USB-C, and Ethernet, it also consolidates a heap of useful ports into the rear panel.

But yeah, £100 off!

UK deals:

