Lies of P modders are already turning the game into Bloodborne

Lies Of P isn't even out yet, but a group of modders have already tried turning the Soulslike into Bloodborne. The mod comes from Garden of Eyes, a YouTube channel and group of modders that typically work on FromSoftware titles (they're the ones that made that long COVID mod for Elden Ring). Yesterday, though, they showed off a mod for Lies of P that lets you turn the game's Timothy Chalamet-looking twink into a hunter from Bloodborne.

The mod is just a visual one, so don't expect to be chugging any blood vials or pulling off Bloodborne's signature gun parries. It does, however, deck you out in the classic hunter garb that you can get quite early on in Bloodborne. As well as giving you the look of a hunter, the mod also changes a couple of the weapons you can use in the demo to a pair of weapons from Bloodborne. Choosing the balance option in the demo will equip you with the saw cleaver, one of the starting weapons in Bloodborne, and choosing the strength path will see you wielding Ludwig's Holy Blade.

It's not in the slightest bit surprising that Lies of P already has some Bloodborne-themed mods, as right from the game's announcement comparisons between the two were easy to point out. Lies of P just has more of a steampunk-y vibe, and is also about Pinocchio, but that part feels harder to explain.

Lies of P received its demo last week after a new trailer was shown off during Geoff Keighley's summertime video game show. That was paired with a short delay, though, moving the game outside of an August release window, but into a specific release date of September 19th. Of course, if you don't fancy a FromSoftware imitator, but want the real thing, which earlier this year was confirmed to be getting its first expansion called Shadow Of The Erdtree. FromSoft hasn't given us a release date for that expansion yet, though, as its currently working on finishing action mech game Armored Core 6: Fires Of Rubicon, which is due out in August. We recently got a first look at the game, and it can't be denied it's more Armored Core (which isn't necessarily a bad thing).