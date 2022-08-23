Liveblog: Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022

Gamescom returns tonight, both as an in-person event and by way of its Opening Night Live showcase. Just like last year, Opening Night Live 2022 looks set to be Summer Game Fest-style marathon of brand new game reveals and unseen trailers, hosted by Geoff “Among Us DLC” Keighley. This year, we’re also liveblogging the whole thing here on RPS.

You can follow along using the embedded stream below, or watch on YouTube or Twitch; the show begins at 7pm BST / 8pm CEST / 2pm EDT / 11pm PDT. Joining me for the liveblog (also below) will be Liam and Hayden, who’s staying up past his bedtime just for this. Indeed, it's a biggun: lasting two hours and covering over 30 games, according to Geoff himself.

These infoblasts will include a Borderlands announcement (possibly the new, Telltale-less Tales From the Borderlands adventure), fresh looks at Goat Simulator 3, The Callisto Protocol, and Gotham Knights, news on future Genshin Impact updates and more on multiplayer horror spinoff The Outlast Trials. Plus loads of others, per this tweet.

We’ll be going live ourselves a short while before Opening Night Live begins, so feel free to settle down with us, and maybe chuck some comments into the liveblog tool once it pops up. See you then.