Liveblog: Intel reveal first Arc GPUs, the Arc A-Series for laptops

Also tease a sleek-looking desktop graphic card coming this summer
News by James Archer Hardware Editor
Updated on
The first Intel Arc desktop graphics card reveal. The card floats against a blue background.

The first Intel Arc GPUs are finally here, and they are… for laptops. That might not please anyone hoping for relief from ongoing stock woes in the desktop graphics card market, but the mobile Arc A-Series chips are built for gaming all the same – and the first Arc laptops are launching today. That’s all via the livestreamed launch event that finished mere minutes ago, and that you can find liveblogged below.

Specifically, the laptops going on sale today will have one of the two entry-level ‘Arc 3’ models in the range, the Arc A350M and the Arc A370M. The latter was shown running above 60fps at 1080p in various games, including Hitman 3, Apex Legends, and Genshin Impact. It cracked 115fps in Valorant, too. The more powerful GPUs, from the Arc 5 and Arc 7 families, are set to launch this summer; we can expect these to come closer to beefier rival mobile chips like the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 and AMD Radeon RX 6800S.

As for the long-awaited Arc desktop GPUs, those are now due for summer 2022 as well, after missing their earlier Q1 window. No names or specs were given in the mainly laptop GPU-dominated livestream, but it did end with a brief glimpse at a “Special Edition” graphics card from the desktop range. It’s a pretty slick design too, with tapered edges, dual fans and what Patrick Bateman would call a tasteful thickness.

The laptop GPUs were also confirmed to support various features we’re expecting from the desktop cards, including hardware-based ray tracing and XeSS, which is Intel’s take on DLSS-style upscaling. Though it’s hard to say how well XeSS-upscaled games will look versus native resolution, as Intel only chose to compare native 1080p against upscaled 4K. Like, yeah? Of course a game will look better when it’s upscaled to twice the res?

More encouragingly, a bunch of new games were confirmed to get XeSS support, joining early adopter Hitman 3. Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Chivalry II, GRID Legends, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt, Chorus, Enlisted, Super People, The Settlers and more will work with Intel’s performance-boosting tech. One last caveat, however: XeSS is also launching in the summer, so those Arc 3 laptops will have to go without it for the time being.

Our live coverage of this event has finished.

Coverage

Hello, hardware friends. I'll be manning this here liveblog from 3:30 BST, ready for the Intel Arc event at 4pm. The livestream is embedded above - see you in a bit!

Right, let's gooooo. In half an hour.

I’ll be honest, I’m kinda hoping this event has more of the Arc desktop GPUs than Intel is letting on. But there’s been a lot of moving and shaking in laptop graphics lately – Nvidia only recently launched the mobile version of the RTX 3080 Ti, and AMD has two new lines of Radeon RX 6000 laptop cards out.

Besides, we know from the livestream’s YouTube description that the Arc laptop GPUs will launch first, with the desktop cards “coming later this year”.

Speaking of the livestream, looks like there's none of the usual chillstep countdown filler you often get just before tech events start. I'm listening to Touhou music instead.

While we wait, here's the Intel XeSS upscaling demo from last August (!)
- at the time it looked like the middle ground between the super-smart but hardware-limited Nvidia DLSS, and the more open but less effective AMD FSR. Will have tougher competition now that FSR 2.0 is on the way, mind.

5 minutes to go...

The clock striketh the hour, but no livestream yet...

Nope wait, there it is. A countdown with 30 seconds, 29, 28...

Here we go!

Opening with very dramatic shots of video editing and CAD software. THEN the games. Alright

Here's Intel VP Roger D. Chandler.

'Intel Arc A-Series' appears to be the name for these laptop GPUs!

Arc 3, Arc 5 and Arc 7 are the GPUs. Arc 3 laptops launching today, more powerful Arc 5 and 7 models coming later.

Hardware-based ray tracing and XeSS support confirmed for Arc 3, 5 and 7.

The entry level GPU is the Intel Arc A350M, with a more powerful Arc A370M joinging it in the range. Promises at least 60fps in some big games, including Hitman 3 and Genshin Impact.

Now here's an XeSS demo. Comparing, rather oddly, native 1080p to upscaled 4K...

XeSS will launch this summer, so won't be available on the Arc 3 chips at launch. Some more games confirmed to support it though - Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Death Stranding Director's Cut, Ghostwire: Tokyo, Chivalry II and more.

Moving away from games it seems. Showing off AI-based XMX upscaling for videos, which in fairness looks pretty neat.

Now here's Matt Frost, chairmain of the Alliance for Open Media (and a project lead at Google), to talk about Arc's Xe media engine.

Full support for the new AV1 video codec on Arc. If you're into that sort of thing.

Still on AV1 but back on games: showing Elden Ring streaming more smoothly on AV1 than on H.261.

New Arc Control software as well - looks like AMD's Radeon Software and/or Nvidia GeForce Experience. Similar features.

Doesn't need a login either. Good! GeForce Experience, it's super weird that you still do!

Arc laptop manufacturers include Samsung, interestingly. Their first gaming laptop?

Reminder that Arc 3 laptops are out now, Arc 5 and Arc 7 chips coming in summer. The desktop Arc cards are coming then too.

mattevansc3 says: Did he just say 50 X instead of 50 times?
Yep, this is a thing executives do. It's odd.

Oh wow, here's a desktop Arc teaser!

...and that's the end!

The first Intel Arc desktop graphics card reveal. The card floats against a blue background.
Here's that desktop graphics card teaser. No name, but looks like a pretty straightforward dual-fan setup.

One other thing to mention: the laptop Arc chips will support Intel Deep Link, so if they share a system with compatible Intel CPUs, they can share the load with the CPU's integrated graphics for a little performance boost.

mattevansc3 says: So with the comparison being made to Xe in the presentation, I’d the Arc 3 more of a iGPU competitor than say a competitor to a 3050 mobile GPU?
Quite possibly, though the mobile 3050 isn't particularly powerful itself...

To recap: first laptop GPUs are the Arc A-Series. Two Arc 3 GPUs in laptops available to order now, faster Arc 5 and Arc 7 models coming this summer. Full ray tracing and XeSS upscaling support across the range, and a few extras for video encoding and creative work.

Am trying to find a Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro, the only named Arc 3 laptop in the show, on sale. No luck yet!

Also, correction: it was the Arc A370M, not the Arc A350M, that was shown doing 60fps+ on a few different games. That was at 1080p, naturally.

Think we'll call it there folks, turned out to be a quick one but cheers for tuning in!

James Archer

