Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will have DLSS and ray tracing on PC, with system requirements to match

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is getting more than a quick polish for its PC launch next month. A new PC features trailer has revealed the myriad of visual and technical improvements that the Windows version will wield over the PS5 edition, including ray traced reflections, Nvidia DLSS and DLAA compatibility, an uncapped framerate and ultrawide monitor support.

Here, have a peep:

A PlayStation blog post spins some additional details. Ultrawide support will cover 21:9 and 32:9 aspect ratios, as well as Nvidia Surround setups, and while the “improved shadows” aren’t ray traced they will be part of a greatly expanded list of individually adjustable graphics settings. It’s a proper PC game, in other words, following in the grumpy Viking footsteps of fellow ex-PlayStation exclusive God of War.

Port developers Nixxes – who are working with original Spidey devs Insomniac Games – have also released Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered’s PC system requirements. These serve as a reminder that those fancy ray tracing effects come at a cost, with premium graphics cards like the RTX 3070 and Radeon RX 6900 XT coming recommended for RT-enabled 1440p. If you want 60fps at 4K, those go up to the RTX 3080 and Radeon RX 6950 XT. Yikes, as a Spidey baddie might say as he’s nonlethally dropkicked off a skyscraper roof.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Minimum PC specs (720p / 30fps)

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75GB HDD

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Recommended PC specs (1080p / 60fps)

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75GB SSD

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Very High PC specs (4K / 60fps)

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75GB SSD

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Amazing Ray Tracing specs (1440p / 60fps)

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75GB SSD

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Ultimate Ray tracing specs (4K / 60fps)

Windows 10 64-bit Storage: 75GB SSD

Still, it’s not all about visual enhancements and the best graphics cards. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered’s PC version will also have both mouse/keyboard and PS5 DualSense controller support, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback for the latter. Obviously that’s not a ‘new’ feature for an erstwhile PS5-only game, but most PC games don’t support the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback even if they otherwise play fine with the DualSense – by supporting both, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be in a fairly elite club. Steam Input compatibility will also ensure controller inputs are fully remappable, and the blog post mentions “multiple accessibility features”, though doesn’t specifiy what they are. Beyond customisable inputs, natch.

No word yet on whether these PC goodies will also be available for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is on its way to Windows too, though that won’t be out until autumn anyhow. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered is only a few weeks away, launching on PC on August 12.