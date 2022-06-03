Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales are heading to PC

Both of Insomniac Games' web-slingin', super villain kickin' games are coming to PC this year. Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered will be out this August, while Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is scheduled for the autumn.

I've heard good things about Insomniac's spidersmen while they've been sequestered over there in Playstation land. Matt enjoyed the original back when it came out in 2018. (soz, subscribers only, 'cos he was breaking the rules and writing about consoles.) "I've never had more fun moving around in a video game," he wrote, which lines up with what I heard everyone else talking about - it's just good fun to swing about from some buildings in these games. And probably in real life.

According to a blog post by Ryan Schneider, head of francise strategy and studio relations at Insomniac, Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will include the City That Never Sleeps DLC alongside Peter Parker's main storyline.

Schneider promises a later "divebomb into tech specs" but for now confirms that yes, you can play with keyboard and mouse if you like, and yes, there'll be "additional standard PC-specific features such as adjustable render settings and ray-traced reflections, with more features and details to be announced later."

Marvel's Spider-Man was one of the games we listed as our top picks to come to PC back in 2020, so I assume that we can take full credit for this. I look forward to seeing The Last Guardian and Bloodborne grace our keyboards sharpish.

Jokes aside, many of Sony's tentpole releases have been coming our way lately, from Uncharted 4 to Horizon Zero Dawn. And last week they said they were shooting for 30% of Playstation games to also be released on PC.

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered will be out on August 12, while Miles Morales is scheduled for some time this autumn.