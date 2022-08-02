Pre-ordered Marvel’s Spider-Man on Steam? Valve say you might want to get a refund

With cancelled pre-order comes small discount. Isn’t that the motto of Spider-Man? Well, it’s close enough under the circumstances. Steam have recommended scrapping your pre-order of upcoming webslingathon Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered because the game was priced too high in some territories. The price drop only applies in a few regions, but means that anyone who pre-ordered the game there might want to cancel theirs and buy it again. Or, you know, just wait until the game’s out.

Watch on YouTube Marvel's Spider-Man probably has the best webswinging in games since the Spider-Man 2 tie-in from 2004.

If you live in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, Norway, Israel or Switzerland and pre-ordered Spidey on Steam, then Valve suggest requesting a refund and to try again before the game launches. The superheroic action-adventure was originally priced at £55, but that’s now been corrected to £50. This ensures you’ll still receive the three pre-order bonus Spider-Man costumes that presumably tempted you in the first place.

Sony first revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man would make the leap from PlayStation to PC in June. It won’t be alone for long either, as sequel Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is out later this year too. Spiders are way more bitey and radioactive than when I was a lad. The PC versions will have fancy features such as ray tracing and DLSS, but you’ll need the hardware for all that snazziness, obvs. Luckily, RPS hardware editor James has you covered with all the specs and other info.

Marvel’s Spider-Man swings onto Steam and the Epic Games Store on August 12th, although the latter don’t seem to have dropped their price yet. Still no firm date for Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which is due some time in autumn.