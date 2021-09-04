Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion has been delayed to coincide with the movie

Microsoft Flight Simulator's Top Gun expansion has been delayed until next year. The free update is due to add fighter jets to coincide with the release of new movie Top Gun: Maverick, but the movie was delayed earlier this week until May 27th, 2022.

You can see a brief glimpse of the Top Gun expansion in the below trailer at 1:45:

Developers Asobo Studio announced the expansion delay in a short blog post:

"Paramount Pictures recently shifted the release date of Top Gun: Maverick to Memorial Day weekend, May 27, 2022," reads the post. "As we have previously announced, the Top Gun: Maverick expansion for Microsoft Flight Simulator for Windows 10 PC, Steam, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox Game Pass will be released alongside the movie. We look forward to sharing more information in the future."

The new Top Gun movie has been delayed repeatedly, having initially been scheduled for July 2019. Its latest delay is part of the endless shuffling of movies due to Covid-19, and happened alongside further delays to other Paramount movies Mission Impossible 7 and Jackass Forever.

Asobo's free Top Gun expansion was announced a couple of months ago, although there's very little detail of what exactly it will contain. Updates continue to arrive for the flight sim at a good pace, however, with world update 6 due this coming week and multiplayer races with vintage planes coming soon.