After spinning an action-RPG off Minecraft in 2020 with Minecraft Dungeons, Mojang Studios today announced the blocky builder is venturing into another new genre with an "action strategy game" named Minecraft Legends. Due to launch in 2023, Mojang are making it with Blackbird Interactive, the studio behind Homeworld 3 and Hardspace: Shipbreaker. Have a peek in the announcement trailer below.

The few actual snippets of game there make me think of Dragon Quest Heroes? I'm a bit hazy on how it will all work so I'll turn you over to Mojang's blurb to make this vagueness official.

"Minecraft Legends is a unique action strategy game," the announcement explains. "It has strategy elements at its core, but its mechanics are inspired by the immersion of action games. You get to explore the familiar yet in-many-ways-new Overworld in a third-person perspective. You will defend peaceful settlements and fight hordes of piglins to stop the spread of their Nether corruption. You are the center of every battle you lead, fighting alongside your allies while giving them directions. We'll reveal more about how you'll achieve the monumental task of repelling the piglins' invasion in the coming months."

It'll also support co-op in the campaign, as well as competitive multiplayer.

Minecraft Legends is due to launch in 2023 on Steam and the Microsoft Store. Absolutely it'll be on Game Pass. It's also due to hit Xboxes, PlayStations, and Nintendo Switch.

In our Minecraft Dungeons review, Nate quite liked the spin-off even though it had "all Minecraft's aesthetic elements, but absolutely nothing in common with it beyond that." Legends does look like it has building, at least?

Speaking of Homeworld 3, that long-awaited strategy sequel was recently delayed into 2023. But we will hear more about it at Gamescom in August.

