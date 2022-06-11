Homeworld 3 has been delayed until 2023, but we'll see more of it in August

Homeworld 3, threequel to the OG melancholy spaceship strategy series, has been delayed into the first half of next year. The developers say they need more time to make the engine trails glow just right, and to make the derelict megastructures mega enough. We will apparently see more of the game in action this August, though.

The official Homeworld Twitter account put out the news with the traditional image square:

An update on the launch of Homeworld 3: pic.twitter.com/uKc5jPOcto — Homeworld (@HomeworldGame) June 10, 2022

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

"We are moving the launch of Homeworld 3 into the first half of 2023," says the message. "Delivering Homeworld 3 at the highest quality is the top priority for Gearbox Publishing and Blackbird Interactive because we recognize the special place this series holds in the hearts of players. This passion from players fuels the work and the additional time will allow us to make good on our commitment to quality in a healthy and sustainable way for all those involved."

The post also mentions that the team are "excited to share the deepest look yet at Homeworld 3 during Gamescom later this summer." That's good news, because the most we've seen so far is the below "gameplay" trailer which is more vibes than a breakdown of what it's like to play. Although, let's be clear, "vibes" have always been a big part of playing Homeworld.

Developers Blackbird Interactive announced back in February that they were changing to a four-day week. Games take as long as they take, and kudos to any employer who prioritises employee welfare.

I'm also willing to give Blackbird Interactive the benefit of the doubt because Hardspace: Shipbreaker - their salvage sim about hacking apart Homeworld-style spaceships - hit 1.0 recently and was thoroughly excellent, according to Liam's Hardspace: Shipbreaker review.