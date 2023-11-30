Space strategy sequel Homeworld 3 sets release date for March 2024

Homeworld 3 will launch on March 8th 2024, completing a development journey that began with crowdfunding back in 2019. To give some insight into that journey, developers Blackbird are going to release a documentary this December, a clip from which you'll find below.

A behind the scenes trailer for Homeworld 3.

There's plenty that looks great in the video above: hulking great space monoliths, tactical pause, battleships that maintain their damage scars throughout the campaign... And then a developer will call it a "love letter to fans of the franchise" and I remember, yeah, this is marketing and not a real documentary, isn't it.

Nevertheless, I'm pumped for Homeworld 3. The previous games are beloved for being fun strategy games with stylish spaceships and an atmospheric setting and story, and much of that seems to be present in the trailers released so far for the sequel. I'm also curious about its new cooperative mode, War Games, which apparently like roguelike elements.

Blackbird Interactive have a good pedigree, too, having been founded by former Homeworld 1 and 2 developers, and having since worked on land-based spin-off Homeworld: Deserts Of Kharak and the wonderful space salvage sim Hardspace: Shipbreaker.

This is the first time Homeworld 3 has had a specific day for a release date, but it has been delayed several times already, into the first half of 2023 and then to February 2024. Hopefully this time it sticks and I get to play with cool spaceships in March.