RTS threequel Homeworld 3 has been delayed to February 2024, flying away from its previous "first half of 2023" release window. The developers say they need more time to live up to the series’ standards, presumably with more epic spacefleet shootouts. For those missing the series’ galactic megastructures, the devs have promised to share their biggest “progress update” yet later this summer. Possibly at one of this year’s NotE3 showcases.

"Our primary goal is to deliver a Homeworld experience that lives up to the standards set by its predecessors and is worthy of this series’ incredible legacy," developers Blackbird Interactive wrote on Twitter. "Homeworld 3 is shaping up to be exactly that, but in order to fully realise that vision we need more time to refine and polish the game."

The strategy game was originally supposed to launch in late 2022, before slipping into 2023, and now falling into 2024. What we’ve seen of the game’s megastructures, space battles, and techno ruins so far has been very cool, though, so more power to ‘em.

Blackbird Interactive recently released the excellent ship-salvaging space game Hardspace: Shipbreaker, which Liam gave a stamp of approval to in our Bestest Best review when it came out of early access last year.

Hopefully, Homeworld 3 can hit those same highs when it launches next February. The team say the game is a standalone story in the melancholy universe, only this time on a larger scale from what we’ve seen in the other Homeworld games. For now, you can wishlist it on Steam.