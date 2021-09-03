Minecraft Live will let you vote on a new mob this October

Minecraft Live is coming back for another online announceathon and celebration both mining and crafting next month. Mojang have revealed that the digital event kicks off on October 16th, promising interviews, reveals and a vote on the next mob to be added to Minecraft. There are no specifics about what we'll see beyond that, but I'm at least hoping we'll hear a little more about the long-awaited Caves And Cliffs update too.

You'll be able to catch Minecraft Live on Saturday the 16th of October at 5pm BST (9am PT) on the Minecraft YouTube channel or website. Have a gander at the rather over-the-top teaser below.

"The guest list includes new and familiar faces from Mojang Studios, our amazing community, and a surprise appearance or two," Mojang say. "On the menu you will find in-depth interviews, exciting reveals, a nail-biting vote, and puns galore!"

Last year's Minecraft Live revealed the upcoming Caves and Cliffs update, which ended up being split into two separate updates to make development a little easier. We've already had the first half of that now, 1.17 (which came with axolotls!!), with 1.18 set to arrive later this year.

I'm hoping we'll see a little more of Caves and Cliffs this October. We already know what's coming in Minecraft 1.18, from new mountains and cave biomes, to new terrain generation. Still, I'm sure there's always more to show off. Perhaps they'll just drop the update there and then at Minecraft Live, that would be nice.

