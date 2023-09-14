Get a free month of RPS Premium
Mojang trailers Minecraft Live 2023 with promise of Minecraft 1.21 update details

Also, this year's mob vote

The promotional art for Minecraft Live 2023, showing characters standing in a line against a blossommy background.
Image credit: Microsoft
Edwin Evans-Thirlwell avatar
News by Edwin Evans-Thirlwell News Editor
Published on

Minecraft Live 2023 will take place on 15th October, Mojang have announced, and it'll bring both details on the game's future - in particular, the forthcoming Minecraft 1.21 update - and yet another Mob Vote, aka pitched battle between various groups of players over which cute or alarming block monster gets added to the game next.

Minecraft! After a month reporting on the barren planets of Starfield and plundering the rather more involving dungeons of Baldur's Gate 3, it's almost steadying to remember that these supposed titans are but momentary flickers, transient particles in the sunken Creeper eyesocket of Mojang's behemoth. And what a time to rediscover the game. Vanilla Minecraft has always felt like an autumnal creation to me, even before they added all the pumpkin heads - a game of long nights and campfires, with an ambience derived from Tove Jansson's Moomin books. Anyway, here's the teaser trailer for Minecraft Live.

The Mob Vote kicks off on 13th October, and you'll be able to cast your vote via the Minecraft Launcher, Minecraft.net, or a special event server on Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Choose wisely, young adventurer. We all remember the fallout when Mojang were compelled to add phantoms to the game.

So what could Minecraft 1.21 update be? I last checked in on Minecraft during the Caves & Cliffs updates. I understand there's been something of a community hullabaloo since then over certain new features or the absence of certain other new features, but then again, that describes any given month in Minecraft since 2010. Among the community-requested additions are new stuff for the End, Minecraft's final boss dimension, and ostriches. Me, I've long hungered for a proper maze generator feature for Minecraft's long-serving terrain algorithms. Are you playing Minecraft much right now, and do you have any particular hopes for the future? Here's a round-up of the best Minecraft mods, to give you inspiration.

