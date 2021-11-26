When the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise arrives in January, it will include all the post-launch content released so far on Switch, Capcom have confirmed. Yes, this includes the weird Sonic The Hedgehog crossover which launches today. So when the game finally comes our way, it'll be both larger and sillier.

"When Monster Hunter Rise launches on Steam, it will include all of the content up to Ver.3.6.1 of the Nintendo Switch version," Capcom said in Thursday's announcement . That's the current Switch version. "We are also planning to synch the content with the Nintendo Switch version at the end of February 2022."

So it sounds like we might be out of touch for a short while, but then catch back up? Content confirmed to be on PC at launch includes collaborations with Mega Man 11, Okami, Street Fighter, Ghosts 'n' Goblins Resurrection, Monster Hunter Stories 2, and the latest, Sonic the Hedgehog. We also will have the new monsters Teostra, Kushala Daora, Chameleos, Apex Diablos, Apex Rathalos, Crimson Glow Valstrax, and Apex Zinogre. Plus, a new ending.

When Monster Hunter World launched on PC, it was months behind the console version and took ages to catch up with the expansion and all the content updates. Nice that this won't happen again.

But I really can't with this Sonic collabo. It looks like you've skinned Sonic and Tails to wear? Given that this is how Monster Armour is normally crafted, did... do we actually do that? Does it involve hunting Sonic to farm his pelt? Will I tear his guts from his little belly, half-digested chilli dogs slopping out into the soil?

Monster Hunter Rise will launch for PC on Steam on the 12th of January, 2022. A demo is already available on Steam. James has already compared the PC and Switch versions from a tech perspective.