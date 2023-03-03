Next week's Capcom Spotlight has Resident Evil 4, Exoprimal, Ghost Trick, and more

Capcom have announced their very own digital showcase, set for next week, where the publisher will show off upcoming games - including Resident Evil 4 Remake, Exoprimal, Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, and more from Monster Hunter: Rise. So, pop March 9th on your calendar if you want to catch the Capcom Spotlight show. The showcase will begin at 10:30pm GMT/2:30pm PT and will run for approximately 26 minutes. There’s also a pre-show airing 20 minutes prior.

This is likely our last major look at Resi 4 Remake before it launches later this month, but the action horror revival has shown up to almost every game showcase since its announcement - including last week’s State Of Play - so, I think it’s time to bid farewell to more RE4 trailers. If you are ravenous for more footage, our Resident Resident Evil expert Liam dug through 17 minutes of gameplay to find 17 new details you might have missed.

Personally, I’m looking forward to more Exoprimal, a game that asks tough existential questions like: who’s stronger, a tsunami of dinosaurs or a couple chonky mechs? Liam previewed the multiplayer shooter and called it “tremendous fun.” It’s also nice to see the Nintendo DS banger Ghost Trick get some love before its PC remaster.

One notable absence is Pragmata, Capcom’s dystopian sci-fi, erm... adventure? We don’t know much about this one and its reveal trailer is so enigmatic it can only be described as Kojima-esque. Pragmata was delayed into 2023, so hopefully we hear something from it soon. The other Capcom truant is Street Fighter 6, but the upcoming fighter just revealed three new characters so there’s no rush for another update.

You can catch the Capcom Spotlight show on the publisher’s official YouTube channel on March 9th.