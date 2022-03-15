Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches June 30th

Capcom today confirmed a release date of June 30th for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, the first expansion for the latest in their monster-mashing series. In a livestream they also get into the expansion's story, its world, and many of the big dogs you'll be killing then skinning. Watch on for all the dog-destroying deets.

While Rise came to PC months after its debut on Nintendo Switch, Sunbreak will be out for all of us at the same time. June 30th is the magic day. Capcom had previously spoken broadly of a summer launch, so it's nice to know it'll be coming only nine days into summer.

Sunbreak will head off to the land of Elgado, where oh no wildlife is causing trouble again. Once again, we'll be killing dogs to skin them to make stronger weapons and armour with which to kill tougher dogs to skin to make stronger weapons and armour with which to kill tougher dogs to skin to make stronger weapons and armour with which to kill tougher dogs to skin to make stronger weapons and armour with which to kill tougher dogs to skin to make stronger weapons and armour with which to kill a really big dragon.

Rise players will need to have completed the Hub 7★ Quest: Serpent Goddess Of Thunder to jump right into Sunbreak. To help everyone reach that point, Capcom recently started handing out powerful weapons and armour to hasten newcomers to the end.

My favourite critters on the stream were the cat-sized jumping spiders. While I'm usually not at all fond of spiders (I spent a fortnight being tormented by one named Robert living in my bedside bin, not wanting to disturb him but very much not wanting him to disturb me), I like how they do the game's critters do that little jumping spider dance. In our world that's a mating dance, and I do hope it's not the same in the game world.

The stream also noted that a 13GB patch will launch alongside Sunbreak for all Rise players. It'll bring weapon balance changes for the base game too, as well as offering access to free item packs and character edit vouchers.

In our Monster Hunter Rise review, Katharine said the latest is "a more than worthy successor to Monster Hunter: World". The base game is going cheap this week on Steam, with a 34% discount bringing it down to £32.99/€39.59/$39.59.