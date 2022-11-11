Netflix's Dragon Age: Absolution TV series starts December 9th

We’ve finally got a proper look at the upcoming fantasy animated series Dragon Age: Absolution, heading to Netflix on December 9th, thanks to a new trailer. The series is made up of six half-hour episodes following Miriam, an elven mercenary, and it’s set in Tevinter. That’s where the next Dragon Age game, Dreadwolf, will take place, too. Have a watch of the trailer below.

Watch on YouTube Dragon Age: Absolution is set in the world of BioWare's fantasy RPGs.

Nice to see Dragon Age II and Inquisition’s Cassandra turn up. Absolution was first revealed during Netflix’s Geeked Week event in the summer. The new show revolves around a band led by Miriam, a brooding former slave of Tevinter voiced by Kimberly Brooks, as they fight against the dastardly Imperium.

Brooks is joined by voice talents including Crtiical Role’s Matt Mercer and Ashly Burch, along with the legendary Phil LaMarr. BioWare’s been involved with creating Absolution. Wonder if we might see some of its characters in Dreadwolf?

Netflix are doubling down on video game adaptations for the foreseeable future. Earlier this week, the red streaming company announced they’ll be adapting sci-fi machismo series Gears Of War as both a live-action movie and animated series. They’ll work in partnership with devs The Coalition on those.

We don’t know much about either yet, but it sounds like classic, proper hench Gears protagonist Marcus Fenix will feature (and if they don't cast the only logical choice, Dave Bautista, as Fenix, well, Netflix are definitely missing a trick. Even Bautista himself seems up for it!).

Netflix also released a new teaser for The Witcher: Blood Origin last night as well, which is their prequel show set 1200 years before Geralt and Ciri arrive on the scene in the main series.

Dragon Age: Absolution arrives on Netflix on December 9th. We're still waiting to find out that Dreadwolf release date, BioWare.