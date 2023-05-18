If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Netherrealm officially announce Mortal Kombat 1 and it's coming this year

They should've just called it Mortal Combat

Fire God Liu Kang stands behind the logo for Mortal Kombat 1.
Mortal Kombat fans have been relentlessly teased these past few weeks with MK12 name-drops in the middle of an investor call, developer jokes online, and brief clips that hinted at a timeline reset (plus a nasty case of leakage). Developer Netherrealm have now ended the speculation and announced the next game in their brutal fighting series: Mortal Kombat 1. And it's coming September 19th.

As the ending of Mortal Kombat 11 and its Aftermath expansion teased, the latest game ushers in a reborn universe for the long-running series. Fire God Liu Kang seems to have recreated the timeline as he sees fit, taking us to an era before the original game. Hence, the Mortal Kombat 1 name. Liu Kang’s ideal version of the world still includes returning fan favourites, probably because he’s a man that enjoys staying profitable.

Kang also loves the brutality, and it’s somehow even harder to watch in a beautifuly animated trailer such as the one above. The trailer’s first half caught me off-guard with its idyllic farmlands, placing me into a kind of peaceful lull. But this is Mortal Kombat after all, meaning the eyeball-stabbing brain-squashing neck-twisting fatalities were inevitable, and they’ll surely ratchet up the gore in the full game.

Confirmed returning characters include Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, and Johnny Cage. Reports say that DC’s Peacemaker and The Boys’ Homelander could join the fray as DLC characters too. Mortal Kombat 1 is also taking a page from other fighting games with a new Kameo Fighter system, letting you call in an assist from a special group of partner fighters - separate from the main roster of playable ones.

Mortal Kombat 1 is releasing on PC and consoles on September 19th, making 2023 a heavyweight year for fighting games.

