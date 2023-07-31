Mortal Kombat 1 fatalities turn up the spectacle with deadly black holes and multiple dimensions

Mortal Kombat constantly tries to one-up itself with increasingly bloody fatalities, as the series has gone from simple spine-ripping moves to finishers that incorporate hellish portals or a hungry dragon. Mortal Kombat 1’s latest trailer takes things one step further with really outlandish (and kinda fun) fatalities. It also confirms that Geras is joining the roster. Take a look below, but be warned: it’s gory, of course.

Flying into space, snapping a black hole into existence, and using it to suck up every fibre of an opponent's being? Yep, that sure sounds like Mortal Kombat doing what Mortal Kombat does best. I also quite enjoyed the look at Geras’ time-manipulating abilities which include freezing an enemy in place and throwing a foe at themselves across two different timelines. He is the “guardian of the hourglass,” after all.

Mortal Kombat 1 takes place in a rebooted timeline after Liu Kang graduated to godhood and got his hands on the all-powerful hourglass - hence the game’s name. That’s good news to me since I kinda lost track of the series' dimension-hopping shenanigans after Mortal Kombat 11. The new gimmick this time around is the Kameo fighters who pop into battles with assist moves, although the trailer also shows the ways you can interact with them (grab them by the legs and swing around).

Following an early preview of the upcoming fighter, our Ed >wished Mortal Kombat 1 would borrow Street Fighter 6’s modern control scheme. “Sure, it might be a lot simpler than your average fighting game,” he said, “but I certainly didn't get a sense I was able to string together an interesting or semi-complex combo with the basic bash of the triangles and circles.”

Mortal Kombat 1 is coming out on September 19th on Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. We also recently learned about the game's DLC roster, which includes JK Simmons’ Omni-Man and evil superhero Homelander.