Mortal Kombat 1 adds Invincible’s Omni-Man - and JK Simmons - to its roster of DLC komic-book kharacters

Mortal Kombat 1 is lining up quite the star-studded kast for its DLC, with JK Simmons set to reprise his role as Omni-Man from animated series Invincible. Simmons’ on-screen depiction of the komic-book character joins John Cena’s DC Komics anti-hero Peacemaker and Antony Starr as The Boys’ Homelander, alongside some returning Mortal Kombat faces, in the fighting game’s komic-heavy Kombat Pack.

The reveal trailer for Mortal Kombat 1’s Kombat Pack released during last week’s San Diego Komic Kon shows a realistically-rendered take on Omni-Man - in a way that honestly reminded me a bit of those unsettling ultra-realistic drawings of Mario - joined by Peacemaker and Homelander, as well as Mortal Kombat stalwarts Quan-Chi, Ermac and Takeda.

While none of the revealed kharacters utter a word in the trailer, Mortal Kombat kreator Ed Boon konfirmed that Simmons would be returning to voice Omni-Man.

For those not familiar with Invincible, the series started life as a komic by The Walking Dead ko-kreator Robert Kirkman. Drawing from the likes of Superman - to which Omni-Man is a fairly explicit pastiche - the komic is half loving homage to Golden/Silver Age komics and half dark satire of the same, replete with blood, gore and violence. The komic was adapted into an Amazon animated series in 2021, with a second season kurrently in the works for release this November.

As well as the Kombat Pack additions, Boon premiered another Mortal Kombat 1 trailer that revealed that MK klassics Li Mei - who was last properly playable in 2006’s Mortal Kombat: Armageddon - Tanya and long-time favourite Baraka would also be headed to MK1.

Li Mei, Tanya & Baraka join the #MortalKombat1 roster in our Umgadi trailer!pic.twitter.com/nYsS8ILAc1 — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 22, 2023

Boon told IGN that Baraka and Mileena would see a revision to the lore relating to their pointed teeth, which in Mortal Kombat 1's rebooted universe are now formed by a disease called Tarkat, rather than being directly kaused by being members of the Tarkatan species.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be out on September 19th via Steam and Epic, with Simmons, Cena and Starr joining motherflippin’ Jean-Claude Van Damme as Johnny Cage in its expanded roster of kharacters you can beat the bejeezus out of.