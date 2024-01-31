Inflexion Games have announced accessibility options for Nightingale, the Victorian "gaslamp fantasy" survival game in which you wander the Fae Realms in bowler hat and ballgown, building houses and murdering eldritch wildlife. Among the wildlife you'll murder are giant spiders, which might be a dealbreaker for some people, so it's just as well Nightingale comes with an arachnophobia mode which transforms those spiders into... large, winged balloons with teeth. It also replaces decorative, non-interactive, smaller spiders and scorpions found in the game's environments with ant models. If you have a phobia for ants or menacing balloons, you're out of luck, I guess.

I've copy-pasted the full list of accessibility options down the page, but here's a bit of gloss from me. The settings range from being able to hold an input to auto-gather materials to disabling motion blur, rebinding the keys and turning off camera shake. I'll be honest, this isn't the most robust set of accessibility features I've ever read - there's no mention of colourblindness, for instance, and a lot of the settings are stuff that doesn't tend to be badged as a capital-A "accessibility option", like, er, being able to zoom the map.

Still, the developers point out that this is just the "starting point" for the early access build launching February 22nd. "We already have an additional list of features that we want to implement throughout Early Access," reads a Steam post. "And we look forward to getting feedback from players as to what new additional features, or adjustments to the existing ones, would assist them in enjoying the game further." They will update this page as they go.

Arachnophobia modes are a relatively recent innovation in games. Obsidian's miniature survival offering Grounded is perhaps most famous for introducing them, and in fairness, the Broodmother is bloody awful. Cult horror hit Lethal Company has taken a characteristically irreverent approach. I sometimes think hearing a spider is worse than seeing one (given a spider of sufficient mass). I really hate the sound of Hunt Showdown's spider boss rattling across walls and ceilings, for example. With that in mind, it is perhaps regrettable that Nightingale's arachnophobia mode leaves the original creature audio intact, so you will still presumably hear the patter of tiny feet when the baloonified arachnid drifts up behind you.

I'm tempted to do a "kids these days" rant and describe phobia settings as "a slippery slope", carrying us relentlessly towards an All-phobic game in which any and all assets, from bowler hats to ballgowns, can be swapped out or modified to minimise revulsion. But if you have a phobia setting for everything, what can you replace the offensive models with? Such a game would be a vortex of displacements and deferrals and as such, an automatic Bestest Best.

As for Nightingale as a whole, the developers say it'll stand apart from other survival games in having "richer" storylines. When CJ (RPS in peace) played it and spoke to Inflexion a year or two back, he was also impressed by the game's Realm Cards, which adjust the parameters for the game's procedurally generated realms." Things such as the type of environment, buildings, and encounters are shaped by what Realm Cards you call upon, along with the resources you'll find inside," he noted. "Cards let you buff and debuff the realm too, if you're feeling a wee bit cocky or timid on any given day."

Sounds promising to me. But will it be enough to see off recent genre-usurper Palworld, which doesn't feature any massive arachnids as far as I know? Here's the full list of Nightingale accessibility options.