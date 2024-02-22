Nightingale: How to get Stone Blocks

Wondering how to get Stone Blocks in Nightingale? When it's time to get started building your base in Nightingale, you're going to need a few basic building materials. Stone Blocks are key components for a good number of the structures on your crafting list, and while obtaining these chunks is a simple affair, you might still feel a bit lost if you've only just spawned in your Abeyance Realm at the very start of the game.

We've got all the info you need if this is the case. Read on to learn how to gather Stone Blocks and get started crafting.

How to gather Stone Blocks in Nightingale

In order to acquire Stone Blocks, you'll need to use a Pickaxe on the large stone ore nodes scattered throughout your map. In all of Nightingale's three starting biomes, these nodes can be located by their close proximity to larger outcroppings and boulder mounds. Get close to them, equip your pickaxe, and you'll see a little green pickaxe icon pop up on the rock, indicating that it can be mined.

Here you can see a large stone node - needed to get Stone Blocks - and several smaller circular piles of Rocks. Note the difference! | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Inflexion Games

Keep in mind that Stone Blocks are different from Rocks, another Nightingale resource that's commonly used and easily obtainable in the early game. Rocks are circular piles littered on the ground, especially by trees and near bodies of water in the Forest and Swamp biomes, and by cacti or larger rock formations in the Desert biome.

If you want to mine greater quantities of Stone Blocks, upgrade your pick as soon as possible. You'll start Nightingale with a Makeshift Mining Pick, which gets the job done, but upgrading to Simple Mining Pick will help you break up stone faster. In order to craft a Simple Mining Pick, you'll need a Simple Workbench in your base and the Simple Mining Pick recipe, which can be purchased from any Essence Trader. Constructing the Simple Mining Pick will require 1 Stone Block, 1 Wood Bundle, and 2 Straps.

What are Stone Blocks used for in Nightingale?

Stone Blocks are used for many of Nightingale's early game buildings, including the Crude Foundation, Crude Doorframe (Stone), Crude Hublot Window (Stone), Crude Solid Wall (Stone), Crude Stairs (Stone), and Crude Upper Floor (Stone). Basically, if you want to build a sturdy stone house for your fledgling Realmswalker to inhabit, you'll need lots of Stone Blocks.

In Nightingale, these Estate Cairns act as beacons for Fast Travel and your Home Realm. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Inflexion Games

Even more important than a house, however, is the Estate Cairn, which can be built from 20 Rocks and 5 Stone Blocks. This pivotal structure serves as your base's waypoint in the world of Nightingale, designating which of the many Fae Realms acts as your Home Realm. It's one of the first things you'll construct in the game, and you'll constantly teleport back to your Estate Cairn as you travel across all the different lands of the Fae. Keep in mind that you can only have one Estate Cairn active at once. If you want to set up a base and teleport location in a different area, you'll need to deconstruct your old Estate Cairn and build anew.

Now that you know how to collect Rocks and Stone Blocks, you should be well on your way to setting up shop in the twisted realms of the Fae. For more information on the varied environments you'll traverse, see our guide to the best starting biome in Nightingale. You can also read an account of the entire RPS treehouse navigating magic wood during a pre-launch playtest to see how we fared against some of the game's massive bosses. Last but not least, our guide on how to get started with Nightingale multiplayer will come in handy if you're still in the process of setting up a game among friends.