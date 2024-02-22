Nightingale: How to fix sprained ankle and broken leg

Want to know how to fix a Sprained Ankle or Broken Leg in Nightingale? Nightingale is a survival crafting game that offers many challenges that must be surmounted in order to stay alive within the Faewilds. As you traverse these wild Fae lands, there's a good chance that you might suffer the effects of a Sprained Ankle or a Broken Leg.

Don't despair and hop along in distress! See below for our full rundown of these conditions, as well as how to fix a Sprained Ankle or Broken Leg in Nightingale.

In this guide:

Nightingale | Release Date Trailer | gamescom 2023 Here's a look at Nightingale, the survival crafting game set amidst the Fae Realms.

How to get a Sprained Ankle or Broken Leg in Nightingale

You'll end up with both of these conditions if you jump from a high place without the Umbrella equipped to one of your hotkeys (via the main inventory menu) to slow your descent. Keep an eye on your Falling Damage meter. If you fall from a great height, you'll wind up with a Sprained Ankle. If you fall from an even greater height, you'll end up with a Broken Leg. It's pretty similar to real life

If you're wondering what these conditions do, Sprained Ankle disables your ability to Dodge, which makes combat trickier. Broken Leg is much more serious, and disables your ability to sprint and jump.

How to fix a Sprained Ankle or Broken Leg in Nightingale

To fix your busted ankle or leg, consume either a Healing Potion or Healing Salve. You can find Healing Potions in random chests scattered across the map and in dungeons, and Healing Salves are easily craftable. (See below on how to do this.

If you have neither of these, you technically can endure both conditions, which wear off with time. We don't recommend this, unless you want to make a career out of being unable to dodge or run in the Faewilds.

How to make a Healing Salve in Nightingale

All you need is Bones and Fibre, and you can fix whatever ails you. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Inflexion Games

Healing Salves will be your go-to for fixing Sprained Ankles and Broken Legs. Like other cooking recipes in Nightingale, a Healing Salve can be crafted at a Campfire with the following materials:

Bones x1: Collected from hunting and skinning wildlife

Collected from hunting and skinning wildlife Fibre x1: Collected from bushes and flowers

These ingredients are fairly easy to come by and should offer you little trouble in the early stages of Nightingale. Make sure you have a Hunting Knife crafted, as this will maximise the amount of materials you gather from slain animals. Similarly, using a Scythe to collect fibre will increase your yield.

Once you have a Healing Salve, simply consume it within your inventory to fix your Sprained Ankle or Broken Leg. As always, make sure you have added fuel underneath your Campfire to craft recipes. Likewise, make sure you douse the flames once you have finished crafting to save resources.

Note that Campfires will need shelter in harsh weather conditions to come alight. If it is raining or hailing, move the Campfire under a shelter with the build menu prompts (accessible via the X key).

That rounds off our guide to everything you need to know about healing a Sprained Ankle or Broken Leg in Nightingale. For more Nightingale coverage, check out our guide on how to fast travel and make Portals in Nightingale, see our guide to playing Nightingale in multiplayer. We also have a guide to the best starting biomes for your convenience.