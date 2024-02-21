What is the best starting biome in Nightingale?

Curious about the best starting biome in Nightingale? Nightingale sends its Victorian-era heroes into a wide variety of Fae backdrops infused with bizarre magic and all manner of mysterious creatures, and at the very start of the game, players will need to make an important choice regarding their starting biome. Would you rather begin your quest in a Forest, a Desert, or a Swamp?

All of these environments present their own set of challenges and rewards to a fresh Realmswalker, and while you'll get the chance to visit all three during your Realm-hopping quest, it's important to consider which to begin in. Read on for a full rundown on the best starting biome in Nightingale.

Nightingale | Release Date Trailer | gamescom 2023 Here's a look at Nightingale, the survival crafting game set amidst the Fae Realms.

Best biome in Nightingale for new players

The Forest offers the smoothest playing experience in Nightingale's early hours for newbies. Those with more experience in survival and crafting may find themselves more drawn to the Swamp or Desert. See the following table for a quick glimpse at the pros and cons of each biome, followed by more extensive thoughts below.

Biome Pros Cons Forest Relatively safe

Lots of resources

Similar to other survival games Rain and hail

Swamp Unique resources

Plenty of places to fish Cramped

Disease-infested water Desert Satisfying challenge Fewer resources

Constant threat of overheating

Aggressive enemies

1. Forest

Aside from occasionally getting soggy or hit with hail, the Forest is an excellent, familiar place to begin exploring Fae realms. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Inflexion Games

The Forest biome is the best starting biome for most Realmswalkers. Frankly, the Forest Realm Card generates a setting that's relatively peaceful and resembles other crafting titles like Valheim or Enshrouded the most. You've got a vast array of trees at your disposal for gathering wood, tonnes of sticks and stones littered on the ground for building structures, and depending on how your Forest environment procedurally generates, you may start not far from a waterfall or other body of water perfect for fishing.

Beginning your Nightingale adventure in a Forest also means you won't have to worry about too many hostile creatures or oppressive environmental effects potentially draining your character's health or stamina. Rain and Hail will be an occasional concern, however. Rain can make your character Wet, leading to the Drenched debuff, which lowers your maximum Stamina level. Hail, meanwhile, pelts your Reamswalker with constant damage until they find a place of shelter. Nevertheless, both hazards are relatively managable compared to threats in the Swamp and Desert.

2. Swamp

Finding a decent stretch of land in the middle of a crowded, boggy swamp is easier said than done. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Inflexion Games

For a more challenging beginning, the Swamp for an interesting starting biome for experienced survival fans. You're not in a verdant wood bathed in the shadows of trees; instead, you're in a wetlands filled with small bodies of land surrounded by large puddles of murky water. It's a great environment for fishing, and there will still be plenty of resources lying about, including rare ones like Iron that are abundant in the Swamp and non-existent in the Forest. Nevertheless, finding a wide plot of land for your Respite will be trickier. You can also expect more hostile wildlife, though not as much as in the Desert. (The Swamp hippos, notably, are unexpectedly antagonistic.)

The biggest threat in the Swamp is Disease. You'll inevitably be dashing back in forth in swampwater quite a lot to get from point A to point B, and the longer you spend partially submerged in torso-level muck, the higher your Disease meter will raise. If it fills up, your Realmswalker will come under attack by parasites and suffer a swift health decrease. It also rains quite a lot in the Swamp, so you'll have to always worry about becoming Drenched along with acquiring Disease.

3. Desert

Scorching heat, overall harsh conditions, and unusual Fae creatures define the Desert starting biome. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Inflexion Games

The Desert is undoubtedly the toughest starting biome in Nightingale. This doesn't necessarily mean that it's the "worst," as it will certainly appeal to Realmswalkers who enjoy prospering under tough conditions. From the getgo, you'll be dealing with an environment where resources are relatively rare. You'll have to navigate sizable distances in order to gather simple crafting materials like sticks, which are abundant in the Forest and Swamp. Along the way there's a high chance that you'll run into Bound and other Fae enemies, including giant grasshoppers eager to pounce on anything in their line of sight.

By far the most oppressive aspect of Desert survival is the heat. Linger too long in the sun and a Hot meter will quickly rise. When this meter is full, your character will suffer from the Scorching status effect, which massively saps your maximum Stamina level. You can rectify this by seeking natural shade in the environment or by popping open an Umbrella, which is an absolute necessity if you select the Desert as your starting biome. Nevertheless, needing to always keep an Umbrella in your off-hand can be cumbersome, especially if you prefer a two-handed weapon.

That's a wrap on our thoughts regarding the best Nightingale starting biome.