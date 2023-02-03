Looking for the latest Anime Fruit Simulator codes? Anime Fruit Simulator follows a familiar pattern for many Roblox experiences, allowing you to live out your fantasies as an anime hero in a fantastical world. This action-adventure game starts you off with a full set of gear, but upgrading your loadout is up to you. Luckily, that's where these codes come in.

Yes, Anime Fruit Simulator — like so many popular Roblox experiences — has a thriving codes scene that allows you to enter not-so-secret phrases in exchange for in-game boosts and freebies. So if you're eager to shine up your apples or whatever it is the kids do with their fighting fruit these days, read on for a complete up-to-date codes list and instructions on how to redeem.

Anime Fruit Simulator codes list

Last checked on: 3rd February, 2023

1000Likes!!! spins & gems

spins & gems 1kFollowing:O? : 10 spins

: 10 spins 1MIL! : 10 spins

: 10 spins 2000Likes:O 15 spins, 500,000 coins & 5,000 gems

15 spins, 500,000 coins & 5,000 gems 500Likes!!! : 25 spins, 500,000 coins & 5,000 gems

: 25 spins, 500,000 coins & 5,000 gems 20kMEMS : 10 spins

: 10 spins 500Likes!!! : spins & gems

: spins & gems 50kMEMS?! : 10 spins

: 10 spins 5kLikes! : 10 spins

: 10 spins DRAGONRELEASE! : 25 spins

: 25 spins FREETORI:O : 15 spins

: 15 spins IWantSpins:) : 10 spins

: 10 spins ObtainDiscord : 6 spins, 1,000 coins & 1,500 gems

: 6 spins, 1,000 coins & 1,500 gems soundleakModeler : spins & gems

: spins & gems triffyWscripter : 9 spins, 2,500 coins & 500 gems

: 9 spins, 2,500 coins & 500 gems TWITTERgang! : 10 spins, 3,000 coins & 1,500 gems

: 10 spins, 3,000 coins & 1,500 gems WelcomeToFruitSim: 13 spins, 3,000 coins & 1,000 gems

How to redeem codes in Anime Fruit Simulator

Redeeming codes in Anime Fruit Simulator is very simple. Launch the experience on Roblox and you'll see a "Codes" box at the bottom of the icon menu on the left-hand side of the screen. Simply enter your code into that box and press "Enter" on your keyboard to redeem your rewards!

List of expired Anime Fruit Simulator codes

100LIKES!<3

10kLikesW?!

RELEASE!W

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

If you can't get enough of fruit-based anime Roblox games, be sure to take a look at our list of Blox Fruits codes before you go!