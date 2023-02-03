If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Anime Fruit Simulator codes [February 2023]: Every code you can redeem for free spins, coins, and gems

Redeem these codes for free spins and more!

A Roblox character and a bull-headed humanoid strike dramatic poses against the backdrop of a brightly coloured village. The Anime Fruit Simulator logo is visible in the image's lower left-hand corner.

Looking for the latest Anime Fruit Simulator codes? Anime Fruit Simulator follows a familiar pattern for many Roblox experiences, allowing you to live out your fantasies as an anime hero in a fantastical world. This action-adventure game starts you off with a full set of gear, but upgrading your loadout is up to you. Luckily, that's where these codes come in.

Yes, Anime Fruit Simulator — like so many popular Roblox experiences — has a thriving codes scene that allows you to enter not-so-secret phrases in exchange for in-game boosts and freebies. So if you're eager to shine up your apples or whatever it is the kids do with their fighting fruit these days, read on for a complete up-to-date codes list and instructions on how to redeem.

Anime Fruit Simulator codes list

Last checked on: 3rd February, 2023

  • 1000Likes!!! spins & gems
  • 1kFollowing:O?: 10 spins
  • 1MIL!: 10 spins
  • 2000Likes:O 15 spins, 500,000 coins & 5,000 gems
  • 500Likes!!!: 25 spins, 500,000 coins & 5,000 gems
  • 20kMEMS: 10 spins
  • 500Likes!!!: spins & gems
  • 50kMEMS?!: 10 spins
  • 5kLikes!: 10 spins
  • DRAGONRELEASE!: 25 spins
  • FREETORI:O: 15 spins
  • IWantSpins:): 10 spins
  • ObtainDiscord: 6 spins, 1,000 coins & 1,500 gems
  • soundleakModeler: spins & gems
  • triffyWscripter: 9 spins, 2,500 coins & 500 gems
  • TWITTERgang!: 10 spins, 3,000 coins & 1,500 gems
  • WelcomeToFruitSim: 13 spins, 3,000 coins & 1,000 gems

How to redeem codes in Anime Fruit Simulator

Redeeming codes in Anime Fruit Simulator is very simple. Launch the experience on Roblox and you'll see a "Codes" box at the bottom of the icon menu on the left-hand side of the screen. Simply enter your code into that box and press "Enter" on your keyboard to redeem your rewards!

List of expired Anime Fruit Simulator codes

  • 100LIKES!<3
  • 10kLikesW?!
  • RELEASE!W

If you can't get enough of fruit-based anime Roblox games, be sure to take a look at our list of Blox Fruits codes before you go!

About the Author
Rebecca Jones avatar

Rebecca Jones

Guides Writer

Rebecca is ⅓ of RPS' guides team, ⅓ of the Indiescovery Podcast crew, and currently looking for something else to take a 33% share in so she can call herself a fully rounded games journalist.

Comments
