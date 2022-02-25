I can't believe how good Blood West is

I can't believe how good Blood West isThe revenant in the room
Last week I hinted that I've been recaptured by Hunt Colon Showdown. I did not elaborate on how I wish there was a version that couldn't be undermined by boring, annoying Other People.
Blood West isn't the same as Hunt, but they're definitely related. It also wears its love of Blood on its sleeve. It also also carries Thief DNA, and even takes some notes from Dark Souls, a game I dislike because it's bad and everyone is just wrong. Most remarkably though, Blood West feels almost entirely itself, rather than just an assembly of other things. It's really damn good.
Read the rest of this article with an RPS Premium subscription
To view this article you'll need to have a Premium subscription. Sign up today for access to more supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.See more information