I can't believe how good Blood West is

The revenant in the room
Sin Vega avatar
Feature by Sin Vega Contributor
Last week I hinted that I've been recaptured by Hunt Colon Showdown. I did not elaborate on how I wish there was a version that couldn't be undermined by boring, annoying Other People.

Blood West isn't the same as Hunt, but they're definitely related. It also wears its love of Blood on its sleeve. It also also carries Thief DNA, and even takes some notes from Dark Souls, a game I dislike because it's bad and everyone is just wrong. Most remarkably though, Blood West feels almost entirely itself, rather than just an assembly of other things. It's really damn good.

