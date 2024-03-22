One of the best Steam Deck docks is up to 40% off in Amazon’s Spring sale – though it's for Prime members only

While nearly all of the best Amazon Spring sale deals are available to all, some Prime-exclusive offers are popping up every now and then. Take this Ugreen Docking Station, a longtime member of our best Steam Deck accessories guide: Prime members can have one for 30% in the UK and 40% in the US. Gated as they are, these savings make Ugreen’s dock less than half the price of Valve’s official Steam Deck Docking Station, despite it providing a similarly healthy supply of ports and jacks.

It’s particularly useful if you want room for an additional USB-C peripheral – Valve’s dock only has one, which can end up hogged by the charging cable. Or, if you don’t actually have a Steam Deck, the stand will fit an Asus ROG Ally too.

UK deals:

US deals:

The Prime requirement is unfortunate, though there is a workaround: just sign up for a Prime free trial (UK, US), which gives you all the benefits of a fully paid-up member for 30 days. Just cancel the trial before it ends (though, obviously, after you’ve done your shopping) and you’ll be spared any subscription fees.

Ultimately, whether you go for this dock or a different one, I do think these combined stands/USB hubs are fine additions to any Steam Deck owner’s peripheral drawer. Navigating the Deck’s desktop mode is both much easier with a connected mouse and keyboard, and vital to unlocking its full potential as a handheld PC (often via the installation of useful tools like the Lutris launcher or Decky Loader). A dock isn't technically required for this stuff, but does make the whole process faster and more comfortable.