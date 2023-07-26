If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Online action RPG Wayfinder enters early access on August 15th

The free-to-play game's early access isn't free, though

An elfin warrior with white hair and a lot of jewelled belts in online RPG Wayfinder
Image credit: Digital Extremes
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

I’m guessing there’s an unwritten and unbreakable commandment that states every 2023 game must release next month. As evidence, the action RPG slasher Wayfinder is entering early access on August 15th. The game has some faint MMO flavours and comes from developers Airship Syndicate (the studio behind Darksiders: Genesis and Battle Chaser: Nightwar) and publisher Digital Extremes (responsible for the long-running Warframe.) The game previously held various closed playtests, but now the metaphorical doors are being opened for more players.

In a somewhat convoluted twist, early access has been paywalled behind four different Founder’s Packs, depite the fact that the eventual 1.0 release will be free-to-play. The Founder’s Packs include the Base tier (£14), Initiate tier (£33), Awakened tier (£60), and the whopping Exalted tier (£99!). You can see what each pack gets you over on the official website. Spoilers: it's mostly cosmetic sets with names like “Silo Firestarter Style." The video below also sheds some light on the kinda different packs.

The team also detailed Wayfinder’s take on battle passes called the Reward Tower, a playable progression system that stays with your account as the seasons roll by. The video below describes it as an “isometric dungeon” that you battle through for keys, which then unlocks more rewards.

Our Ed had a go with Wayfinder’s closed beta where he had some conflicting thoughts about the game:

“Beneath its generic surface is a live service game that's plenty rewarding and, crucially, makes the levelling loop fun with weighty combat. The world is genuinely stunning at times. And I do find myself getting pulled into the currency chase. But I'm unsure whether it's a fresh enough take to survive in such a competitive space, what with your Destinys and WoWs and Genshins. If you like any of the games I've just mentioned, I reckon Wayfinder is worth checking out. If you've done your time in the live service mines, then I doubt it will appeal. I suppose only time will tell - and it's definitely worth watching out for in future.”

Wayfinder opens the early access gates on August 15th on Steam, the Epic Games Store, and PlayStation consoles.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch