Battle Chasers: Nightwar devs unveil new online action RPG Wayfinder

A closed playtest is coming real soon, too
Ed Thorn
Ed Thorn
Published on
Three heroes take on a glowing purple warrior golem in Wayfinder.

Wayfinder is a new free-to-play action-RPG developed by Battle Chasers: Nightwar devs Airship Syndicate and published by Digital Extremes, the folks behind Warframe. And it shows! The game certainly looks like an ARPG, akin to say, Torchlight, with heroes battling against shadowy monsters to earn lots of rare and epic and legendary loot. It looks fine, good and dandy, so why not give the reveal trailer below a nice little watch?

The world of Wayfinder is called Evernor and it's being slammed by the Gloom, a shadowy darkness. It is up to you and your mates to venture into dungeons and like, destroy lots of Gloom. Each of these dungeons has mutators which adds randomness to the loot, the items, and things like environmental hazards. There is, of course, the ability to unlock new characters and craft better gear. Fine, good, dandy.

Judging by the trailer, you've got a nice mix of classes: a burly lad in heavy armour, a viking berserker, and a dude who shoots stuff with a magical rifle. The person who shoots stuff does seem to own a robotic football companion as well, which can only be a good thing. We get glimpses of a person with a massive scythe too, and you can't go wrong with a scythe, really.

Easily the most interesting bit of info on the game lies in owning an apartment. While it's not shown off at all in the trailer above, the devs tell us you'll be able to develop a crib and seemingly augment it with buffs that'll power up an entire neighbourhood? I mean, that's pretty cool. And the brief glimpses of the towns and cities do look lovely, to be fair. Everything has a slight League Of Legends aesthetic, which comes as no surprise considering the studio also worked on Ruined King: A League Of Legends Story.

A cozy tavern area in Wayfinder bustles with heroes.
I wish the trailer showed off less of the action and more of the game's cozy spots.

If you're keen to give the game a go before it launches sometime in Fall 2023, you're in luck. A closed playtest kicks off on December 13th next week for both PC and PlayStation which you can register for now.

Ed Thorn

Ed Thorn

Senior Staff Writer

When Ed's not cracking thugs with bicycles in Yakuza, he's likely swinging a badminton racket in real life. Any genre goes, but he's very into shooters and likes a weighty gun, particularly if they have a chainsaw attached to them. Adores orange and mango squash, unsure about olives.

