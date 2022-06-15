Overwatch 2’s second closed beta fires up tomorrow

Blizzard have revealed that Overwatch 2’s next closed PvP beta starts on June 28th, and it’s set to introduce new tank character Junker Queen. Also coming in the beta is a new map. Blizzard’s announcement tweet promised more information about what’s to come when sign-ups begin tomorrow, June 16th.

Watch on YouTube Ed and Liam dived into the first Overwatch 2 closed beta last month.

If you’re an Overwatch fan then last weekend’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase was something of a treat. The show finally set an October 4th release date for Overwatch 2, nearly three years after the game was revealed. There was also the mic drop that Overwatch 2’s release will include a free-to-play version of the game.

Overwatch 2’s first closed beta started on April 26th and ran through to May 17th, so you can expect something like another three week window with the second one. Ed and Liam didn’t have the best time when they tackled the first beta. They agreed that any true sequel to Overwatch lies in the PvE mode that Blizzard’s been keeping relatively shtum about. “Despite my dour tone,” said Liam though, “I am actually looking forward to seeing how the game evolves between now and launch. That core foundation may be a bit too familiar, but it still absolutely rules.”

You can sign up for the next Overwatch 2 closed beta here, ready for when it begins on June 16th. There’s a stream with more info about what’s coming up for Overwatch 2 the same day, broadcast on the Overwatch YouTube channel starting at 6pm BST/7pm CEST/10am PST.

