Overwatch 2 coming this October and will be free-to-play

After many delays, Overwatch 2 has a release date. Blizzard's sequel will launch on October 4th - and it'll have a new free-to-play model when it does.

Here's a trailer announcing the release date:

Overwatch 2 was initially meant to ship with a singleplayer component, but that was delayed last year and separated from the multiplayer experience that formed the core of the first game. Now Blizzard's announcement post describes Overwatch 2 as an "always-evolving live service" with a "new, free-to-play model."

The post doesn't explain what exactly players will need to pay for, though if you already own Overwatch you'll get access to a "Founder's Pack" in the sequel. This includes "two epic skins and an exclusive founder’s icon, along with a surprise gift that will be announced before the game’s October 4 release."

At tonight's Xbox conference, Blizzard also introduced a new Overwatch 2 hero, Junker Queen, a tank-class character who has been teased within Overwatch for years. She's "a high-mobility and railgun-wielding former Overwatch captain with cybernetic capabilities." Overwatch 2 also adds new maps and modes to the shooter, with some yet to be seen.

Ed and Liam gave Overwatch 2's recent beta a whirl and thought it was too much like the original even for a sequel. There are more beta events planned for later in June.

Blizzard Entertainment parent company Activision Blizzard are currently the focus of several lawsuits which allege that Blizzard has a toxic workplace culture. Microsoft are also currently in the process of buying Activision Blizzard for $69 billion.

