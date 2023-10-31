PC Game Pass is getting nearly every interesting game in November

Narrative clambering adventure Jusant, which Alice B just labelled a masterpiece, has arrived on Xbox Game Pass today. Grungy, low fantasy stabbing sandbox Wartales has also arrived, several months after we labelled it thrilling.

But there are several more big hitters due across November including the latest Football Manager, Like A Dragon Gaiden: Really Long Subtitle, and bathhouse management sim Spirittea. To my mind, basically every major, interesting game from November is on the way to the subscription.

Here's a full list of what's to come in the first half of November:

Thirsty Suitors - November 2nd

Football Manager 2024 - November 6th

Dungeons 4 - November 9th

Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name - November 9th

Wild Hearts - November 9th

Spirittea - November 13th

Of these, all are day one arrivals except for MonHunlike Wild Hearts.

For those struggling to keep track, Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is the Like A Dragon game that's not a turn-based RPG. It's a brawler, like Yakuza's 0-6, and best boy Kazuma Kiryu returns as the series protagonist. (Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is the turn-based cousin, which releases next year with both best boy Kiryu and returning new also-best boy Ichiban... Goddit?)

To my eye, the only major first-half-of-November release not listed is Modern Warfare 3. Presumably that'll arrive soon enough, given Microsoft's looming acquisition of publishers Activision Blizzard.

As always, a new batch of games arriving spells doom for a handful of other games on the subscription service. Those leaving on November 15th are Coffee Talk, Exapunks, Ghost Song, Gungrave G.O.R.E., Football Manager 2023, Lapin and Townscaper. Several of these are a good time, but I'd most recommend Townscaper, as a tinker-toy construction kit that you can have fun with in five minutes or for several hours.