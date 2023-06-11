The heights in Don't Nod's new climbing adventure make me incredibly queasy

Don't Nod are really out here publishing games aren't they? They've already got their ghost-hunting RPG Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden on the go, and there's also the recently released Harmony: The Fall Of Reverie, and now they've announced dizzying climbing adventure Jusant. You can watch the trailer below, but if you're scared of heights then maybe give this one a miss. Hey, I'm just looking out for you.

The opening shot is enough to make me wheeze with fear, but it also looks incredibly pretty at the same time. Jusant is an action-puzzle climbing adventure game where you play as a young boy and his alien/pet/friend as they scale a mysterious tower. It's a puzzle adventure in that the tower apparently changes and you need to navigate through certain obstacles keeping a close eye on your stamina bar as you go.

It looks very pretty but also terrifying. There's one point in the trailer where you're running across the side of a cliff with just a single bit of rope and it gives me serious heart palpitations. I mean, yes, I enjoyed the freedom of climbing anything in Breath Of The Wild and Tears Of The Kingdom, but this is on a whole other scary level. Thankfully, there will be resting points on your climbing spree. There are strange villages nestled into the side of cliffs that look abandoned. Homes to a lost civilisation, maybe? Looks like Don't Nod are keeping that under wraps for now.

Another game with no specific release date, but we do know that Jusant will be out sometime Fall 2023 and is coming to Steam, Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

