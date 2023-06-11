All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The heights in Don't Nod's new climbing adventure make me incredibly queasy

Jusant is set to release in Fall 2023

A young boy scales the side of a steep cliff in Jusant
Image credit: Dont Nod
Rachel Watts avatar
News by Rachel Watts Reviews Editor
Published on

Don't Nod are really out here publishing games aren't they? They've already got their ghost-hunting RPG Banishers: Ghosts Of New Eden on the go, and there's also the recently released Harmony: The Fall Of Reverie, and now they've announced dizzying climbing adventure Jusant. You can watch the trailer below, but if you're scared of heights then maybe give this one a miss. Hey, I'm just looking out for you.

Watch on YouTube

The opening shot is enough to make me wheeze with fear, but it also looks incredibly pretty at the same time. Jusant is an action-puzzle climbing adventure game where you play as a young boy and his alien/pet/friend as they scale a mysterious tower. It's a puzzle adventure in that the tower apparently changes and you need to navigate through certain obstacles keeping a close eye on your stamina bar as you go.

It looks very pretty but also terrifying. There's one point in the trailer where you're running across the side of a cliff with just a single bit of rope and it gives me serious heart palpitations. I mean, yes, I enjoyed the freedom of climbing anything in Breath Of The Wild and Tears Of The Kingdom, but this is on a whole other scary level. Thankfully, there will be resting points on your climbing spree. There are strange villages nestled into the side of cliffs that look abandoned. Homes to a lost civilisation, maybe? Looks like Don't Nod are keeping that under wraps for now.

Another game with no specific release date, but we do know that Jusant will be out sometime Fall 2023 and is coming to Steam, Game Pass, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

NotE3 and Summer Game Fest 2023 is in full-swing - see everything in our E3 2023 hub, as well as our selected highlights in our rolling E3 and Summer Game Fest liveblog.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Rachel Watts avatar

Rachel Watts

Reviews Editor

Rachel is RPS' reviews ranger. She has seven years of games journalism under her hat and has always been a passionate advocate for indie games so feel safe knowing that RPS’s reviews section will be packed with both indies as well as AAA games.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch