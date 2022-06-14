Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Portable are coming to Steam after all

The collective JRPG fandom did a little squee and cartwheeled when Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Portable were announced for PC at Sunday’s Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. There was no word on whether either game would make their way to Steam like Persona 4 Golden, though. Well, never fear, because developers Atlus say both games will be coming to Valve’s storefront, as Eurogamer report. In case you missed the trailer, here it is below.

Two more main series Persona games are on their way to Steam.

Atlus’ Persona 4 Golden arrived on PC via Steam in 2020 and had sold more than one million copies after a year on the storefront. Katharine felt that its port was far from perfect, with PS2-era hangovers like unskippable cutscenes and static save points, but thought the game looked pretty in 4K. Hopefully, Atlus and publishers SEGA will have put some effort in for Persona 5 Royal and P3P.

Ed begged for Persona 5 on PC last year, clearly suffering from the well-documented condition of JRPG withdrawal. “The idea that anyone could miss out on these moments physically pains me,” he said. See, I was right. Not long now, Ed.

Persona 5 Royal and Persona 3 Portable will burst onto Steam like a pair of dishevelled teenagers at some point. We’re not yet sure whether this will be day and date with Microsoft’s platforms, though. Persona 5 Royal will be on Game Pass for PC and the Microsoft Store on October 21st, with P3P to follow.

