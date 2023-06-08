In this week of oh so many announcements, you can't blame anyone for getting carried away and jumping the gun. Unfortunately for Persona developers Atlus, it seems they accidentally announced two games earlier than intended. Eagle-eyed fans say Atlus's Instagram today posted trailers for Persona 3 Reload, a remake of the 2006 RPG, and grid-based tactics spin-off Persona 5 Tactica. While they're no longer on the Insta, folks say they've saved the trailers so you can see them too.

Look, here's fansite Persona Central's re-upload of supposed trailer for Persona 5 Tactica, a grid-based tactics spin-off launching November 17th (including on Game Pass):

Persona Central also nabbed the supposed trailer for Persona 3 Reload, arriving in early 2024 (including Game Pass), which sure looks like a full fancy remake:

Judging by the Xbox livery on the trailers, these announcements were possibly planned for Sunday's big Xbox Games Showcase. Welp. Vague rumours about a Persona 3 remake were already going already and this sure makes them look a whole lot firmer. If this were all a hoax, it would be a big effort.

Persona 3 first launched in 2006 on PlayStation 2, telling another tale of teenagers who balance their time between their schoolwork, their social lives, and their secret mission to battle dark forces using supernatural powers. It only came to PC in January 2023 with a port of 2009's handheld PlayStation Portable release, hitting Steam and Game Pass. Now I guess we're getting a fancy full remake barely a year later. Typical: you wait for one Persona 3, then two coming along at once.

Our Ed started playing Persona 3 Portable after it finally hit PC, and was surprised and delighted that it doesn't feel nearly outdated as he'd feared. "Not only does it stand on its own as a fun high school mystery with an alarmingly dark undertone, it almost acts as a fun history lesson too," he said.

