If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Prison Architect's next DLC adds robot guard dogs

And glass walls
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
New searchlights and a robot dog in Prison Architect's Future Tech Pack DLC.

Prison Architect continues to expand. Just a short while since the arrival of the undead comes the "Future Tech Pack". It adds a set of new technology with which to surveil and track your inmates, as well as robot dogs. You'll find a trailer below.

Watch on YouTube

The chief new features are building items to scatter around your prison. Those include Advanced Searchlights, which track inmates up to no good with a CCTV camera, cone of light and a siren, plus new floors, futuristic doors and keycards. Keycards apparently replace the need for keys within your prison - although presumably keycards can be stolen just as easily as guard's keys can.

You can also build your prison using glass walls, making it easier to monitor inmates, and can require all your prisoners to wear a Tracking Belt. There's also an Electric Fence and, finally, two new robotic guard dogs called Subwoofer and Byte.

As a set of mechanical tweaks to Prison Architect's formula, this doesn't sound too dramatic. It feels more like a theming change, letting you switch out guards' uniforms for more futuristic versions of same.

In fairness, it's not exactly priced like a full expansion. You'll be able to buy the Future Tech Pack from Steam on November 22nd for just £2.09/$3/€3.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun and get your first month for £1

Get your first month for £1 (normally £3.99) when you buy a Standard Rock Paper Shotgun subscription. Enjoy ad-free browsing, our monthly letter from the editor, and discounts on RPS merch. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch