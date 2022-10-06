If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Prison Architect's Undead DLC will add zombies in time for Halloween

Crimes and punishment and zombies
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
The key for Prison Architect's Undead expansion, showing zombies attacking prisoners.

Prison Architect's next expansion will arrive on October 11th, just in time for spooky season. The timing is significant because the DLC is called Undead and its main new feature is zombies.

Here's a trailer:

Watch on YouTube

With the expansion activated, there will be several methods for the undead infection to spread in your prison. An inmate can get spontaneously sick, the dead can rise via the graveyard, and once you've got a zombie wandering about, they can bite and infect others.

To help you fight the undead plague, the DLC also introduces the "Bounty Hunter Emergency Service", who can be summoned to assist inmates and guards, as well as new traps and tools, including zombie lures and a chainsaw. Groovy.

I've written multiple times that I appreciated Prison Architect's careful balance when it came to gamifying the grim subject of prisons, whereas I wasn't a fan of the post-Introversion DLC, which has often seemed to upend that balance in favour of leaning towards hijinks. Y'know, prison islands, weed farms, "criminally insane" inmates, that sort of thing. I'm actually OK with this wholly wild DLC, however, because zombies are outright fantasy rather than an attempt to turn various forms of prison labour into a jolly good time.

You can find out more about the Undead DLC over on Steam. It'll cost £2.09/$3 when it launches, and come alongside a free update which adds Corgis and Siberian Huskies to the game.

Tagged With

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author

Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch