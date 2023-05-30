Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PC in July

Action platformer duo Ratchet & Clank have been around for over twenty years, but they're only arriving on PC for the first time on July 26th. That's when Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, the latest game in the series, will leap through the frequently used portal between PlayStation 5 and PC.

Here's a trailer released alongside the announcement of the PC version, which contains plenty of bragging about its PC features.

The PC port is being handled by Nixxes Software, the specialists Sony acquired for just this sort of work back in 2021, in partnership with original developers Insomniac. In a post on the PlayStation blog they go into some extra detail: the PC version will have new ray-traced shadows, ultrawide support, unlocked framerates and will allow the use of various upscaling tech like DLSS 3 and FSR 2.

If you're not familiar with the series, they're action platformers and third-person shooters which star Ratchet, an anthropomorphic feline alien, and Clank, his robot sidekick who he carries on his back. Rift Apart maintains all the jumping, shooting and upgrading from previous games and adds portals - called, I assume, rifts? - that allow you to leap between areas and worlds instantly.

Its arrival on PC continues a trend in recent years of Sony porting across PlayStation games a couple years after their console release, including Horizon: Zero Dawn and Insomniac's own Spider-Man (but not Bloodborne). Some of these ports have been good, others less so, with the most recent, The Last Of Us Part 1 being a minor disaster.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart now has a Steam page if you'd like to see more.