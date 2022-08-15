Razer's excellent Huntsman Mini Analog keyboard is just £98 today

The Razer Huntsman Mini Analog is one of a vanishingly small number of keyboards with analogue switches, meaning each key knows exactly how far down it's being pressed. That unlocks the door to some unique capabilities, from adjusting the sensitivity of the keyboard on the fly to using the WASD keys as a thumbstick replacement in racing games. It's also just a damn fine mechanical keyboard, with a comfortable 60% size, bright RGB lighting and premium PBT keycaps.

You normally pay a lot for this kind of quality and functionality - £150, in fact - but today the keyboard has dropped to its lowest ever price of £97.94 over at Amazon UK.

The Huntsman Mini Analog has been one of the most fun keyboards I've tested this year, as those analogue optical switches make it ideal for racing in Forza Horizon 5, silently walking faster than normal in CS:GO and binding all sorts of advanced macros to various buttons (like a single key that equips a grenade at the top of the key stroke and then throws it at the bottom... genius). There's so much to play with here, and I have a feeling that as this relatively new technology become better known people will find even more uses for them - I mean, they're already apparently become must-have items for Fortnite thanks to their double-movement capabilities, which is kind of wild.

Beyond this, there's only a £25 price difference between the Huntsman Mini Analog and the regular Huntsman Mini, so you're not paying a massive amount for all this extra functionality - and you still get individually stabilised keys, those matte PBT keycaps, lightning-fast response times from the optical switches, an aluminium chassis, a detachable USB-C cable, onboard memory for your settings to travel between PCs and a ton of other features.

I don't think RPS has covered the Huntsman Mini, but there is a review from Katharine on the full-size Huntsman which is worth reading and the newer Huntsman V2 makes RPS' list of the best gaming keyboards, so clearly the quality is there. Looking at that write-up, James and Katharine were impressed by the speed of the unit's optical switches, a quality shared by the analogue version and the general feel of using it, whether for typing or gaming.

One final point: you might not be enarmoured by the idea of a small 60% keyboard, but if you spend most of your PC time gaming rather than, say, programming or writing essays, then 60% can be an awesome choice. You get so much more space for your mouse, leading to a more ergonomic posture, your keyboard becomese easily portable, and it just looks nice and clean compared to a full-size or even TKL (no numpad) board. This form factor certainly isn't for everyone, but it's well worth trying if you haven't already - and trying one of the most technologically advanced keyboards for £100 sounds like a pretty good deal to me.