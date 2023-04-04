If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Remastered puzzler Desktop Dungeons: Rewind is launching this month

Rewinding to 2010, this time in 3D

Little adventurer fights bigger red dragon in Desktop Dungeons Rewind
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Originally released in 2010, Desktop Dungeons is a top-down puzzler about whacking beasties in the correct order, exploring the map to heal, and retreating to enjoy your hard-earned taxidermy skills. Desktop Dungeons: Rewind is a recently announced remaster of the tile-based roguelike - freshly coated with 3D graphics and a rewind feature - and it’s now fully launching on April 18th.

That new rewind feature means players can replay the micro-dungeons from an earlier point, rather than start the whole thing again. So, an unexpected, previously annoying death now equals an opportunity to experiment with new strategies, upgrades, and routes. Apart from the 3D redesign, Desktop Dungeons has been left more-or-less intact. All of the DLC is included, there’ll still be rotating daily challenges, and the loveable soundtrack is back too - composed by Super Meat Boy’s Danny Baranowsky and Banjo-Kazooie’s Grant Kirkhope.

I’ve heard Desktop Dungeon is quite good, and I do like bite-sized grab-and-go games. But I’m mainly here for the light settlement-building aspects. You’ll need to spend your newfound riches on something, and that something is an infant Kingdom. A fancier settlement will attract more fledgling adventurers, who you can subsequently use to enter the deadly dungeons, all for the sake of more profit.

There’s currently a “Daily Demo” available on Steam, offering new procedurally-generated maps each day, along with daily leaderboards, daily challenges, and anything else that can be refreshed on a 24-hour basis. It’s free, if you’d like a bite.

That demo has about 14 refreshes left, before Desktop Dungeons: Rewind launches on Steam and the Humble Store on April 18th.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch