Remember, RPS premium supporters can get their free copy of Darkest Dungeon today

Earlier this week, we announced the next free game key for existing RPS premium supporters, the excellent gothic roguelike Darkest Dungeon. This is your reminder that these free game keys will be available to claim today, November 11th, from 4pm GMT (that's 8am PT for folks across the pond).

As I mentioned on Tuesday, we only have a very limited number of codes available for this particular key drop (kindly provided to us by the developers, Red Hook Studios), so if you already own the game, we'd kindly ask if you could possibly sit this one out so other supporters have the chance to claim it. Codes will be given out on a first-come, first-served basis, and I will also update this post once they run out.

To claim your code as an RPS premium supporter, sign in to your ReedPop ID and visit the Codes page on your account. You can then boot up Steam, click "Activate a Product on Steam..." and copy in your key to start downloading.

If you need a reminder about what Darkest Dungeon is all about, this is a challenging, turn-based roguelike that's all about sending a band of adventurers into some rather grim dungeons to face off against equally grim monsters. We loved it so much at the time that it quickly became one of our favourite games of 2016, and it continues to be one of the best RPGs you can buy today. Indeed, Red Hook Studios have just launched a sequel, Darkest Dungeon 2, which leans even further into classic roguelike territory. So why not see what all the fuss is about by going back to where it all began?

If you don't yet support RPS and want to, you can view the tiers and benefits and sign up here. By supporting RPS, you're helping us do more of the great stuff you love, but you also get an ad-free site, extra posts and podcasts, and game keys like this one right here. We'll have more news on the next big game key for RPS premium supporters very soon, and we'll announce it in advance just like we did with this one so everyone has plenty of notice.

Thank you once again to everyone who's already signed up to become an RPS supporter so far - and to those of you who filled out our readership survey the other week. I've already started sharing some of the results with supporters over in my most recent Letter From The Editor, but rest assured, I'll be doing the same for all of you lovely readers over the coming week.