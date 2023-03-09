Resident Evil 4's "chainsaw demo" is out now and has no time limit

Resident Evil 4's remake launches in just a couple of weeks on March 24th. If even that is too long to wait, you're now in luck: Capcom just released a demo. It features an early section of the game and no time limit.

Capcom announced the demo during a livestream this evening, which featured news from several Capcom games. You can watch the entirety of the presentation below, with the Resident Evil 4 part appearing near the end, around the 35m 50s mark:

They're referring to the trial as the "Chainsaw Demo". It's set during the opening sequence of the game in which Leon first steps into a village in Europe and is beset upon by the undead. The demo's Steam page, from which it can be downloaded, says that it's a "specially tuned version" of the area just for the demo.

The demo's arrival isn't a surprise, after its existence was leaked earlier today by some premature adverts on Twitch.

If you've never understood what all the fuss is about over Resident Evil 4, I suggest reading Rich Stanton's review of the HD release from back in 2014. There's no better person to explain to you what made it special.

