Retro-future sci-fi romp The Invincible is the upcoming thriller from some folks formerly of The Witcher, Cyberpunk, Dying Light, and others. It's based on the sci-fi novel of the same title from the 60s by Polish author Stanisław Lem. The first we saw of The Invincible last year was mostly a teaser set to some nice tunes, but now there's a full cutscene-style trailer to check out and it sure does look like some classic space stuff.

"Although humanity uses analog technology, it has conquered vast amounts of planets and ventured into many other galaxies thanks to it," Starward Industries explain of the world. "Set in a distant galaxy on the mysterious planet, Regis III, players will take on the role of scientist, Dr. Yasna, and can look forward to multiple story paths and endings in this cinematic adventure thriller."

Down here in its first proper trailer you'll get to hear from main characters Dr. Yasna and Astrogator Novik.

Yasna and Novik are attempting to escape Regis III's surface, it sounds, though things are certainly not going to plan. Whoever they'd been attempting to scope out seems to have happened upon them stealthily. "Remember, there are consequences to the actions you take," Starward Industries say. "Where will your choices lead you?"

The Invincible is certainly still a looker in this trailer. It's the craggy dunes of sci-fi olde complete with chunky robots, puffy space suits, and pod-like structures down on the surface. There's not much more than that to go on still, aside from their gallery of images. Rather pretty screenshots and a rather pretty trailer though. I certainly don't mind finding out what another team can do by mining into more Polish genre fiction.

"The gameplay is quite diverse, including exploration, navigation, face to face discussions with NPCs, operating various equipment which is all analogue, solving clues, interacting with robots, piloting drones, crunching data, even driving vehicles," Starward CEO Marek Markuszewski said when it was first revealed. "A large part of interaction will include radio comms, sometimes dense, even tense at times, often intimate, closely related to the unfolding events – in that way The Invincible can remind of Firewatch."

The Invincible is planning to launch sometime in 2022 for PC and new-gen consoles, they say.