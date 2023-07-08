If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Sega are still investing in NFTs, but will keep their biggest series away from the blockchain

Watch out, Ecco The Dolphin

Kiryu showering in a Yakuza 0 screenshot.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Over the past two years, a slew of game publishers have announced plans to intergrate the blockchain and NFTs into future projects. Sega were among them, registering a trademark last year for Sega NFTs.

Now Sega co-chief operating officer Shuji Utsumi says they'll keep their biggest series away from the blockchain, and called play-to-earn games "boring."

None of these are blockchain games.Watch on YouTube

"The action in play-to-earn games is boring," Utsumi told Bloomberg. "What’s the point if games are no fun?"

Utsumi also said that Sega were shelving plans to develop their own blockchain games, but that they will continue to invest in the technology and offer their lesser franchises to blockchain games developed by third-parties. Characters from Three Kingdoms and the Virtua Fighter series will also be used for NFTs by external partners. Sega's trademark filings last year included one for a "Sega Classics NFT Collection."

In a management meeting in December 2021, Sega CEO Haruki Satomi had said the company wanted to try "various experiments" related to NFTs, but that "nothing is decided at this point regarding [play-to-earn]." Satomi did acknowledge even at the time the need to "mitigate the negative elements" of blockchain technology, and noted that "if it is perceived as simple money-making," he "would like to make a decision not to proceed."

Since then, the cryptocurrency bubble has burst, with most NFT projects dropping to a fraction of their previous valuations. That decline in value is because NFTs are poorly-secured, energy-inefficient and fundamentally-pointless certificates that demonstrate ownership of universally ugly JPGs.

Bloomberg report that Utsumi was non-committal as to whether blockchain technology would be incorporated into its "super game" project.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch