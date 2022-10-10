Silent Hill movie director lets slip that multiple games are in development

The director of an upcoming movie based on Konami’s survival horror Silent Hill series has seemingly confirmed that more than one new game is being worked on. Christophe Gans, who directed the iffy 2006 adaptation of Silent Hill and is working on a second film, spoke about his involvement with Konami on the series in a French language interview. The interview was picked up by fans on ResetEra, who translated Gans’ comments.

Watch on YouTube Alice Bee shares her favourite thing from Bloober Team's The Medium.

"I'm working with the Silent Team, the original creators at Konami, there are several games in development as we speak,” Gans told Movie & Game. “There are several teams on it, with a big line of games, they will revive the franchise. I think they were really impressed of the success of the remakes of Resident Evil that are evidently exceptional games."

The director wasn’t shy about his involvement with Konami but, when asked, also acknowledged that Layers Of Fear devs Bloober Team are working on a remake of Silent Hill 2. Gans is currently putting together a follow-up to his earlier Silent Hill movie, sixteen years on.

Although there’s nothing concrete yet, there have been some rumblings that Konami are planning a return to the classic psychological horror series with a new Silent Hill game of some kind. Rumours were circulating this time last year that the company was looking at reviving Silent Hill, along with Metal Gear and Castlevania. Most recently, blurry images emerged last month of what appear to be early takes on a Silent Hill 2 remake potentially in development at Bloober Team.

If nothing ever emerges from the fog then at least there’s the ever-improving Silent Hill 2: Enhanced Edition project aiming to make that game playable on modern machines. We’re still waiting for official confirmation from Konami that they’re working on another Silent Hill. Rest assured, I’ll let you know if they ever do.